February 5, 2017 4:47 PM

Royals release their slogan for the 2017 season

By Pete Grathoff

Forever Royal is a thing of the past.

The Royals on Sunday unveiled their slogan for the 2017 season: “Raised Royal.”

To launch the new slogan, the Royals showed this new advertisement before Super Bowl LI. The team also shared it on social media with this message:

It doesn’t matter if you’re on the field or in the stands. When your team is your family, you’re #RaisedRoyal.

For the past two seasons, the team’s slogan was “Forever Royal.” In 2014, it was “Be Royal,” and the 2013 slogan was Come To Play. In 2012, it was the ill-timed “Our Time.”

So what do you think of this year’s slogan? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

