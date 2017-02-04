For Pete's Sake

Hunter Dozier used baseball for baby gender reveal, and Noah Syndergaard threw shade

Baby gender reveals are all the rage these days, and I really have no idea how or why they started.

But you see these frequently shared on social media as parents use imaginative ways to let friends and family know the gender of their baby.

For Royals third baseman/oufielder Hunter Dozier and his wife, Amanda, their method for a gender reveal was simple: baseball.

So awesome!

That’s all very sweet, right? Well, here is the video that Dozier shared on Instagram, and take note as to the first comment. It’s from New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who wrote: “Surprised you didn’t whiff.”

 

Before you get all bent out of shape about the comment from Mr. 60 feet, 6 inches, know this: Syndergaard and Dozier are both from Texas and are friends.

It was just a funny comment between pals.

