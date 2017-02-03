Royals’ spring-training caps and jerseys are unveiled

Why mess with a good thing?
Sure, the Royals are not the defending World Series champions, but the spring-training caps that were used last season were sharp (if I could, I’d insert a fire emoji here). The interlocking KC logo had the crown above it, and that is back for 2017.
Major League Baseball unveiled its spring-training caps and jerseys on Friday, and you can buy the items at the MLB shop.
This tweet is from last week, but the photos show the same products that are at the MLB.com shop:
About the Spring Training caps/jerseys, some teams not making any changes to the designs. Here's the 2017 #KCRoyals (pics via @RichieIsBack) pic.twitter.com/ahPhYDWtNE— Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) January 28, 2017
This is a better look at the caps and the jerseys, which the Royals provided to me:
Chris Creamer’s sportslogos.net has more on the spring training designs for all of the major-league teams. Here are some other aspects of the spring-training jerseys (take note of the designs within the numbers and names on the back), and although this is not a Royals jersey, they have the same look (which you may have noticed above).
All Spring Training jerseys will have the shield patch on their right sleeve, patterns in the names & numbers— Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) February 3, 2017
More: https://t.co/5tHBZomI7N pic.twitter.com/i0Jdfwj2Mp
Here are some other interesting caps:
The @Braves have the tomahawk on an all-navy cap for the first time.— Big League Stew (@bigleaguestew) February 3, 2017
Pass or fail? pic.twitter.com/3rK7YnDfIa
Here is the #Rays spring cap collection (photo via https://t.co/suxwR2aESc) pic.twitter.com/N7EH19JZLg— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 3, 2017
Chicago Cubs bring back the 1980s "Angry Bear"! Check out their new Spring Training cap.— Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) February 3, 2017
More --> https://t.co/5tHBZomI7N pic.twitter.com/UoPPCVAV5a
Seattle Mariners trying to break the Internet, bring back the 70s trident for their new Spring Training cap— Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) February 3, 2017
More -> https://t.co/5tHBZomI7N pic.twitter.com/v5FIGVtE9D
And Major League Baseball tweeted these GIFs of all of the caps and jerseys:
2017 #SpringTraining gear has arrived.— MLB (@MLB) February 3, 2017
It’s HOT. https://t.co/Ps69cpeu8A pic.twitter.com/iTsCrpCBhV
Rep your team on your chest.— MLB (@MLB) February 3, 2017
. https://t.co/eUbeM0mMMp pic.twitter.com/ig2dH2kEuf
