February 3, 2017 9:02 AM

Royals’ spring-training caps and jerseys are unveiled

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Why mess with a good thing?

Sure, the Royals are not the defending World Series champions, but the spring-training caps that were used last season were sharp (if I could, I’d insert a fire emoji here). The interlocking KC logo had the crown above it, and that is back for 2017.

Major League Baseball unveiled its spring-training caps and jerseys on Friday, and you can buy the items at the MLB shop.

This tweet is from last week, but the photos show the same products that are at the MLB.com shop:

This is a better look at the caps and the jerseys, which the Royals provided to me:

Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Chris Creamer’s sportslogos.net has more on the spring training designs for all of the major-league teams. Here are some other aspects of the spring-training jerseys (take note of the designs within the numbers and names on the back), and although this is not a Royals jersey, they have the same look (which you may have noticed above).

Here are some other interesting caps:

And Major League Baseball tweeted these GIFs of all of the caps and jerseys:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

