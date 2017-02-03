Ten of the best Super Bowl commercials of all-time

Legends could be made on Sunday, and I’m not talking about just Super Bowl LI. There could be a commercial that people will be talking about a lot on Monday and makes this annual list of the best Super Bowl as ever.
With that in mind, here are 10 of my favorite Super Bowl commercials in no particular order. (After you’ve watched all the commercials, vote for your favorite in our poll at the bottom).
First up is Volkswagen, which knocked it out of the park with this “Star Wars” commercial in 2011:
This Wendy’s commercial from 1984 was followed up by many sequels, because this was an immediate hit:
In 1996, Pepsi offered up this gem, which featured the Hank Williams song “Your Cheatin’ Heart.” Great stuff:
Michael Jordan and Larry Bird could afford their own McDonald’s lunch, but it was much more fun watching them play for it:
Budweiser almost always goes for a tearjerker, and this commercial fits the bill. It aired after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
This is perhaps the most iconic Super Bowl ad. Who knew at the time that Apple would be become such a giant today?
Ah, the world loves Betty White and with good reason. This is such a funny commercial:
This is the granddaddy of Super Bowl commercials. It comes from 1979 and features Mean Joe Greene of the Pittsburgh Steelers:
Budweiser doesn’t always go for the heart. This is funny Zebra spot from 2004:
This one is my favorite. Really, as a kid, we never know just how good we’ve got it. This is funny:
Here is a bonus one: the top-ranked commercial from Super Bowl 50:
So which one of those do you like the best? Vote in our poll, or leave a comment and tell us which one we should have had on this list:
