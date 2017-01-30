Super Bowl Opening Night was full of usual crazy sites and sounds

The name has changed, but the craziness hasn’t.
Super Bowl Opening Night, nee Super Bowl Media Day, is still an event in which anything can happen. This year was no different as players from the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots met with the media and others on Monday night in Houston.
Here are some of the crazy things that took place:
Austrian television out to an early lead pic.twitter.com/2ORWEdvClG— Louis Bien (@louisbien) January 31, 2017
Guillermo asking Alex Mack questions with a turkey leg. #Falcons pic.twitter.com/lBXSg1ssuo— Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 31, 2017
.@Simone_Biles playing catch with #FakeTomBrady at #OpeningNight pic.twitter.com/p0lC0viSwM— SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) January 31, 2017
#FakeBrady is back. He's in Houston for #SuperBowl media day. https://t.co/A7vkc4ppF9 pic.twitter.com/kb0qw4F0xP— NESN (@NESN) January 31, 2017
Kel Mitchell is taking over Super Bowl Opening Night pic.twitter.com/6VJz6MkALm— Nicholas O'Malley (@nickjomalley) January 31, 2017
The amount of people surrounding Tom Brady at #OpeningNight pic.twitter.com/zSFcYyXbGL— Rachel Holt (@ItsRachelHolt) January 31, 2017
Pats fan at Super Bowl LI Opening Night (H/T @lonestar_77) pic.twitter.com/G9WW5If210— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 31, 2017
Those shades on @LevitreAndy though.... pic.twitter.com/K7rIokWaXE— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 31, 2017
Dan Quinn on who would win an actual battle between a Patriot and a Falcon. #OpeningNight pic.twitter.com/WZ6WqHTJmk— Alex Ptachick (@acptachi) January 31, 2017
#TB12, meet #OpeningNight! #Patriots #SB51 pic.twitter.com/ZZSB0nnXI2— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) January 31, 2017
Julián Edelman desconoce el segundo nombr de Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/45Ok3qp2vW— Santiago Landeros (@SantiagoLandero) January 31, 2017
Belichick wanted the bro hug and DQ was having none of it pic.twitter.com/z5JWN6rdQd— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 31, 2017
Huge hat! #SB51 #openingnight pic.twitter.com/LTiCJuojWI— Dave Brown (@ThatDaveBrown) January 31, 2017
I gave up trying to get close to Tom Brady so I just took a shot of some dude's phone.#OpeningNight #Patriots pic.twitter.com/XxyRzuzywv— Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 31, 2017
The lacrosse boy #OpeningNight pic.twitter.com/2veLUZ9yCU— M a r i n a (@MarinaMuniz11_) January 31, 2017
@Patriots Toro eating our soccer ball at #OpeningNight @SuperBowl @SkySportNewsHD pic.twitter.com/fNb0pHfIVr— Marc Behrenbeck (@Sky_Marc) January 31, 2017
Totally normal attire for Super Bowl Opening Night. pic.twitter.com/LlS64H054h— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 31, 2017
How else would you finish out Opening Night? #SB51 pic.twitter.com/K7TgvWAAt9— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 31, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
