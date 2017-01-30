Falcons offensive coordinator briefly lost Super Bowl LI game plan at Opening Night

The New England Patriots haters are gonna have a field day with this.
USA Today reported that Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan nearly had the worst Super Bowl Opening Night of all-time. Ever.
After his annual meeting with the media and (whoever else happened to be there), Shanahan realized that he couldn’t find his backpack, which USA Today said apparently included the Falcons’ game plan for Super Bowl LI.
This is from the USA Today story:
Shanahan’s bag was mistakenly lifted by San Francisco Examiner columnist Art Spander, who left his backpack at the site where reporters had gathered to interview Shanahan.
After nearly 30 minutes of searching and frantic phone calls, Spander returned with Shanahan’s bag. The coach was undeniably relieved.
Hmmm. Thirty minutes? That’s plenty of time to make a copy for the Patriots, right? I’m kidding. That’s just a (bad) joke.
You can read more about the lost backpack from the USA Today story.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
