January 30, 2017 11:21 AM

ESPN broadcaster criticized for saying she’s ‘saddened’ protesters affected people’s ability to travel

By Pete Grathoff

Protesters across the nation took to their local airports to express their dissatisfaction with President Trump’s executive order barring citizens from seven Muslim nations from entering the United States.

The sheer volume of people at airports from New York to Kansas City to Los Angeles has caused problems for people who are trying to fly.

That apparently included ESPN’s Sage Steele, who shared on Instagram a photo of Los Angeles International Airport and wrote that she was trying to get to Houston but missed a flight.

Here is what Steele wrote:

So THIS is why thousands of us dragged luggage nearly 2 miles to get to LAX, but still missed our flights. Fortunately, a 7 hour wait for the next flight to Houston won’t affect me that much, but my heart sank for the elderly and parents with small children who did their best to walk all that way but had no chance of making their flights. I love witnessing people exercise their right to protest! But it saddened me to see the joy on their faces knowing that they were successful in disrupting so many people’s travel plans. Yes, immigrants were affected by this as well. Brilliant.

Not surprisingly, this led to a number of people criticizing Steele. Here is a sample of what people were saying:

Steele didn’t delete the post and she has taken the time to respond to some of the critics on Twitter:

For Pete's Sake

