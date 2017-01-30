Oklahoma shattered one of its Big 12 football trophies while moving it

The following photo simply proves that the Oklahoma Sooners have won too many Big 12 Conference football championships.
Lincoln Riley is the Sooners’ offensive coordinator and he tweeted this:
Bad News: The Big 12 Championship Trophy was broken today.— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) January 28, 2017
Good News: We have 9 others.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/TeXnur0RTn
Here is a closer look at what the trophy looks like:
Visit @academy in Norman today, from 2-4pm to take a free photo with the Big 12 Trophy! Send us your pictures! pic.twitter.com/PQA6kXcmVh— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) December 20, 2015
ESPN’s Jake Trotter reported that part of Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is being upgraded, so the “Sooners have been shuttling their championship hardware back and forth from their temporary facility to the stadium for recruiting purposes as signing day nears next week.”
Trotter said the trophy that shattered was from the 2006 season, when Oklahoma beat Nebraska 21-7 at Arrowhead Stadium in the Big 12 Championship Game.
A few of thoughts:
1. It stinks to be that guy in the photo.
2. All the king’s horses and all the king’s men and won’t be putting that thing back together.
3. That doesn’t seem like the best method for moving those trophies. But I guess when you have that many (10), it would take too long to move them individually. But I wouldn’t doubt if they are taken one by one next time.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments