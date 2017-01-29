Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill had the two fastest recorded times in the NFL this season

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs coach Andy Reid called it a flop.

During the Chiefs’ 19-12 loss to the Texans in September, Tyreek Hill’s 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was called back because of a penalty on Steven Nelson.

“There were some individuals on our team that played well,” Reid said the next day. “Tyreek and his return … if it was basketball it probably would have been ruled as a flop.”

While the touchdown didn’t count, Hill’s top speed on the return was the fastest measured in the NFL this season, according to the league’s NextGen stats: 23.24 mph.*

*It’s worth noting that Seattle lowered the speed limit to 20 mph in parts of the city.

By the way, No. 2 on the NFL speed list: Hill.

This time, it counted. Hill reached a top speed of 22.77 mph on his 86-yard return against the Denver Broncos in November.

No. 3 on the list was Washington’s DeSean Jackson, who hit 22.60 for his top seed.

Who knows? Perhaps Hill will break his own record at Sunday’s Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

By comparison, Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt has topped out at 27.7 mph.

