ESPN botched K-State’s logo during telecast of Tuesday’s game against Iowa State

The Worldwide Leader messed this one up.
During Kansas State’s game Tuesday night at Iowa State, ESPN had a technical glitch that every single Wildcats fan certainly noticed.
Get it together ESPN, that's not the K-State logo pic.twitter.com/SDQx5ZJBIB— Lincoln Brown (@Linc_85) January 25, 2017
That’s the logo of the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The school is relatively new to Division I as will be a full member of the Southland Conference in the 2017-18 school year.
Apparently, ESPN wasn’t actually in Ames, Iowa, for Tuesday’s game.
No ESPN announcers onsite for Iowa State/Kansas State, per ISU spokesperson. Announcers are calling the game from Charlotte.— Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) January 25, 2017
