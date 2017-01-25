For Pete's Sake

January 25, 2017 8:03 AM

ESPN botched K-State’s logo during telecast of Tuesday’s game against Iowa State

By Pete Grathoff

The Worldwide Leader messed this one up.

During Kansas State’s game Tuesday night at Iowa State, ESPN had a technical glitch that every single Wildcats fan certainly noticed.

That’s the logo of the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The school is relatively new to Division I as will be a full member of the Southland Conference in the 2017-18 school year.

Apparently, ESPN wasn’t actually in Ames, Iowa, for Tuesday’s game.

