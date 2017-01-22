One-minute scouting report of Super Bowl LI

The football team at Foothill High School in Palo Cedro, Calif. came forward to show appreciation for Ashley Adamietz, a senior cheerleader battling Leukemia. Each player placed an orange rose at her feet before their game on Friday, Sept. 2. Orange is the color of leukemia awareness. The full KRCR story: http://bit.ly/krcrtv
A puppy saved from a hot car at a Kansas City Royals game is currently at KC Pet Project. The owners have not come forward and KC Pet Project hopes a new family will adopt the puppy. The puppy met with a veterinarian and has had its vaccinations.