January 22, 2017 11:52 AM

Royals players react to the death of teammate Yordano Ventura

By Pete Grathoff

As the news became all-too-real, Royals players took to social media on Sunday to try and express their thoughts at the news that teammate Yordano Ventura had been killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night in the Dominican Republic.

Members of the Royals staff also shared their thoughts, as did former teammates. It was an outpouring of emotion about the new reality that the 25-year-old Ventura had died.

 

I don&#39;t know to say. I Love You Brother RIP #YordanoVentura

A photo posted by Salvador Perez (@salvadorp13) on

 

How can I even begin to explain how much I cared about you? You were like a little brother to me. You were a tough one to deal with but with your love and smile you could always make everything ok. We would have long conversations about life, about how much we wanted to be great in all aspects of life. I knew the struggle you had to overcome to get to where you were and I could always see it in your eyes that you wanted more. I knew your secrets and I knew your strengths. I knew anytime you needed a teammate to help you with something, that teammate would be me. I&#39;m so happy to be able to say I knew you. I&#39;m gonna miss you more than you know. I know at times you were tough but I knew u were just misunderstood. Love you bro and you will forever have a special place in my heart.

A photo posted by Christian Colón (@christiancolon24) on

 

You will forever be my brother! My prayers are with you and your family. #ripACE

A photo posted by drewbutera (@drewbutera) on

 

Que dios te tanga en su santo reino

A photo posted by Kelvinh40 (@kelvinherrera40) on

 

Until we meet again. Rest easy coñao. #RIPace

A photo posted by @whitmerrifield on

 

Mi hermanito #RipYordanoVentura te seguiré queriendo por siempre mi hermano Dios te tenga en un mejor lugar

A photo posted by Raul A. Mondesi (La Pingota) (@adalbertomondesi27) on

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

