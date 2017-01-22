Royals players react to the death of teammate Yordano Ventura

As the news became all-too-real, Royals players took to social media on Sunday to try and express their thoughts at the news that teammate Yordano Ventura had been killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night in the Dominican Republic.
Members of the Royals staff also shared their thoughts, as did former teammates. It was an outpouring of emotion about the new reality that the 25-year-old Ventura had died.
I love you Ace. I don't know what to say other then I'm going to miss you a lot. RIP ACE.— Mike Moustakas (@Mooose_8) January 22, 2017
ACE I love you my brother. I'm in disbelief and don't know what to say. I love you ACE @… https://t.co/ky3lw2eSoh— Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos35) January 22, 2017
How can I even begin to explain how much I cared about you? You were like a little brother to me. You were a tough one to deal with but with your love and smile you could always make everything ok. We would have long conversations about life, about how much we wanted to be great in all aspects of life. I knew the struggle you had to overcome to get to where you were and I could always see it in your eyes that you wanted more. I knew your secrets and I knew your strengths. I knew anytime you needed a teammate to help you with something, that teammate would be me. I'm so happy to be able to say I knew you. I'm gonna miss you more than you know. I know at times you were tough but I knew u were just misunderstood. Love you bro and you will forever have a special place in my heart.
Speachless right now. The world lost a great teammate and competitor today. You will be missed Yordano Ventura. Rest In Peace ACE— Brooks Pounders (@BrooksPounders) January 22, 2017
We are heartbroken. #RipAce pic.twitter.com/1LXyGwxwZ0— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 22, 2017
Mis condolencias a las familias Marte y Ventura.— Johnny Cueto (@JohnnyCueto) January 22, 2017
RIP Yordano Ventura.. at a loss of words right now. Fans and organization will miss you. Prayers to your family— Nolan Watson (@nolan_watson20) January 22, 2017
Wow, can't believe we lost another great one today! Once a teammate always a teammate. RIP Yordano Ventura!!!— Brandon Finnegan (@bfinny29) January 22, 2017
Wow, terrible news this morning! Deepest condolences to former teammate Yordano Ventura's family and Andy Martes family! #RIPace— Dillon Gee (@DillonGee35) January 22, 2017
It is with a heavy and broken heart that we confirm the passing of Yordano Ventura. The club will release a statement soon. #RIPAce— Mike Swanson (@Swanee54) January 22, 2017
The Royals have officially confirmed the death of 25-year old pitcher Yordano Ventura. Team statement soon. Absolutely tragic & devastating— Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) January 22, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments