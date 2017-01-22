For Pete's Sake

Baseball world pays condolences to Royals, Yordano Ventura’s family

The death of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura in a vehicle crash Saturday night in the Dominican Republic sent shock waves through the baseball community.

Ventura was just 25 years old.

Many around baseball paid tribute to Ventura and also to Andy Marte, who last appeared in the majors with the Arizona Diamonbacks in 2014. Marte was killed in a different car crash in the Dominican.

