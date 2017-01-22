Baseball world pays condolences to Royals, Yordano Ventura’s family

The death of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura in a vehicle crash Saturday night in the Dominican Republic sent shock waves through the baseball community.
Ventura was just 25 years old.
Many around baseball paid tribute to Ventura and also to Andy Marte, who last appeared in the majors with the Arizona Diamonbacks in 2014. Marte was killed in a different car crash in the Dominican.
We are saddened to learn about the passing of Yordano Ventura. Our thoughts today are with his family, friends and the Royals organization. pic.twitter.com/uugbbf5RMG— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 22, 2017
Heartbroken isn't a big enough word. Yordano Ventura. Gone much too soon.— Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) January 22, 2017
The Cubs send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte, and to the entire @MLB community.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 22, 2017
We're deeply saddened by news of the deaths of Andy Marte and Yordano Ventura. Our thoughts are with their families, friends and teammates. pic.twitter.com/IGSarD9UVe— Louisville Slugger (@sluggernation) January 22, 2017
We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte at this this most difficult time.— Houston Astros (@astros) January 22, 2017
What a sad day in the baseball world. 2 players gone way too early. Prayers out for the Ventura and Marte families.— Brent Honeywell (@brent_honeywell) January 22, 2017
Tragedy has no bias, people. Please, please be safe out there. Condolences to the Ventura family. #RIP Yordano, loved watching you throw— Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) January 22, 2017
RIP, Yordano Ventura. And Andy Marte. An unspeakably sad day.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 22, 2017
We remember how distraught Yordano Ventura was when his close friend Oscar Tavarez was when he was killed— Peter Gammons (@pgammo) January 22, 2017
Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Yordano Ventura and the entire Kansas City Royals organization. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/aHh0s2VJxQ— Oakland A's ⚾️ (@Athletics) January 22, 2017
RIP Yordano Ventura. Awful news. Ruined the day. Way too young. Prayers to the families and everyone involved!— Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) January 22, 2017
We are devastated by the tragic news that Yordano Ventura, 25, has died in an automobile accident. https://t.co/RXibkDJMHZ pic.twitter.com/S7RszxJF8d— MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2017
A very sad day in baseball. My condolences to both of the families! #ripventura #ripmarte— Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 22, 2017
A terribly sad day for baseball. The #Mariners organization's thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, and the @Royals. https://t.co/mpdTI00vEF— Mariners (@Mariners) January 22, 2017
Thoughts and prayers go out to the families of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. Another sad day for the game of baseball ⚾️#GoneTooSoon— Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) January 22, 2017
The Tigers are saddened to hear of the passing of Yordano Ventura & extend our condolences to the Ventura family & @Royals organization.— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) January 22, 2017
What terrible news this morning! RIP Yordano. This kid was so talented and was only scratching the surface. Condolences to his family.— David Price (@DAVIDprice24) January 22, 2017
Deeply saddened and shocked by Yordano Ventura's & Andy Marte's passings. Sending out my thoughts and prayers.— Russell Martin (@russellmartin55) January 22, 2017
Praying for Yordano Ventura's family and his @Royals family with this terrible news. #RIP https://t.co/Y3YYVxC70U— Heidi Watney (@HeidiWatney) January 22, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments