Chiefs’ Travis Kelce will join ESPN’s pregame show on Sunday

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is adding to his resume. NFL Pro Bowler, reality TV star, and now: ESPN analyst.
For one day at least.
Kelce will be on ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown” show Sunday as a guest analyst. The network said Kelce, who starred in the dating show “Catching Kelce,” will join host Chris Berman, co-host Wendi Nix, Adam Schefter and analysts Trent Dilfer, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss and Charles Woodson.
Kelce and former NFL receiver Randy Moss will also be part of a segment on the show called “The Secret of a Sideline Catch.”
According to ESPN, the duo will “demonstrate the secrets to a successful sideline catch following the improbable Aaron Rodgers 36-yard throw and sideline catch by Jared Cook that set up the Packers’ game-winning field goal to beat the Cowboys last week.”
