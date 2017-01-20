For Pete's Sake

January 20, 2017 2:27 PM

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce will join ESPN’s pregame show on Sunday

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is adding to his resume. NFL Pro Bowler, reality TV star, and now: ESPN analyst.

For one day at least.

Kelce will be on ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown” show Sunday as a guest analyst. The network said Kelce, who starred in the dating show “Catching Kelce,” will join host Chris Berman, co-host Wendi Nix, Adam Schefter and analysts Trent Dilfer, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss and Charles Woodson.

Kelce and former NFL receiver Randy Moss will also be part of a segment on the show called “The Secret of a Sideline Catch.”

According to ESPN, the duo will “demonstrate the secrets to a successful sideline catch following the improbable Aaron Rodgers 36-yard throw and sideline catch by Jared Cook that set up the Packers’ game-winning field goal to beat the Cowboys last week.”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Travis Kelce rips ref's holding call after Chiefs' loss

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was unhappy with a holding call that negated the game-tying two-point conversion during the closing minutes of Sunday's 18–16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tod Palmer The Kansas City Star
 

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

View more video

Sports Videos