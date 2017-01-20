Falcons lineman’s wife sat through playoff game while in labor, gave birth hours later

The toughest person associated with the Atlanta Falcons is a player’s wife.
Andy Levitre is a guard, and his wife Katie attended last Saturday’s NFC Divisional playoff game at the Georgia Dome between the Falcons and the Seahawks. You could have forgiven her for missing the game because she went into labor before the game.
Instead, Katie Levitre watched the entire game, waited for her husband to shower afterward and just after midnight gave birth to Lily Gene.
Andy Levitre said he had no idea his wife had gone into labor.
“I went and showered up, came outside we went home for like an hour, went to the hospital and then she gave birth,” Levitre told Fox 5 in Atlanta.
The Falcons tweeted: “That’s serious dedication!” I think we can all agree with that:
That's serious dedication, @katielevitre! https://t.co/FIppnK44lw— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 19, 2017
Here is the Fox 5 report from Atlanta:
EXTRA POINT: @Cody_Fox5 explains why @LevitreAndy & @katielevitre had the best weekend ever! pic.twitter.com/oGZfqY2COX— FOX 5 Sports (@FOX5Sports) January 18, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments