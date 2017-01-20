For Pete's Sake

January 20, 2017

Falcons lineman’s wife sat through playoff game while in labor, gave birth hours later

The toughest person associated with the Atlanta Falcons is a player’s wife.

Andy Levitre is a guard, and his wife Katie attended last Saturday’s NFC Divisional playoff game at the Georgia Dome between the Falcons and the Seahawks. You could have forgiven her for missing the game because she went into labor before the game.

Instead, Katie Levitre watched the entire game, waited for her husband to shower afterward and just after midnight gave birth to Lily Gene.

Andy Levitre said he had no idea his wife had gone into labor.

“I went and showered up, came outside we went home for like an hour, went to the hospital and then she gave birth,” Levitre told Fox 5 in Atlanta.

The Falcons tweeted: “That’s serious dedication!” I think we can all agree with that:

Here is the Fox 5 report from Atlanta:

