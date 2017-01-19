Referee who was ripped by Travis Kelce reportedly picked to work Super Bowl

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB Pause

2:10 Chiefs players pack up lockers at end of season

5:16 Alex Smith: Offense 'didn't hold up our end'

2:57 Andy Reid on Fisher's holding call and the end of the season

0:21 Eric Berry to teammates: 'Be honest with yourselves'

0:22 Kansas City Chiefs ran a fumble drill on Friday

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

1:20 Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016