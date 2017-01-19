For Pete's Sake

January 19, 2017 8:11 AM

Thunder’s Russell Westbrook committed worst (and funniest) traveling violation ever

By Pete Grathoff

What is perhaps most funny about this video clip is when the referee actually blows the whistle.

During Wednesday night’s Thunder-Warriors game, Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook had a comically bad traveling violation. Westbrook took an inbounds pass, took five steps with the ball and then began to dribble.

An official close to Westbrook waited until he began dribbling to blow the whistle.

FanSportsClips shared the video of the play:

All you can do is laugh.

The Warriors won 121-100 in Oakland, Calif.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

For Pete's Sake

