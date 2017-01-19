Thunder’s Russell Westbrook committed worst (and funniest) traveling violation ever

What is perhaps most funny about this video clip is when the referee actually blows the whistle.
During Wednesday night’s Thunder-Warriors game, Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook had a comically bad traveling violation. Westbrook took an inbounds pass, took five steps with the ball and then began to dribble.
An official close to Westbrook waited until he began dribbling to blow the whistle.
FanSportsClips shared the video of the play:
hdsportsclips: @Russwest44 forgets to dribble #Fail Comcast S… NBA Basketball: Thunder at… https://t.co/oOrbrx8OKF pic.twitter.com/kQAcpI3tRW— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) January 19, 2017
jeremiepoplin: How many steps does he need to take before they call it?… ESPN NBA Basketbal… https://t.co/736HOnXs19 pic.twitter.com/JQKPqCc6Yc— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) January 19, 2017
All you can do is laugh.
The Warriors won 121-100 in Oakland, Calif.
