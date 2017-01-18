Photo of abandoned grill at Arrowhead Stadium after Chiefs’ playoff loss went viral

The photo perfectly captured the feeling of Chiefs fans.
After the Chiefs lost 18-16 to the Steelers in Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game, Kansas City Star photojournalist Dave Eulitt snapped this gem:
When your team loses in the playoffs and you just say the hell with it & leave the Weber in the parking lot. #chiefs pic.twitter.com/sFSGGtrTUb— David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) January 16, 2017
The photo was liked or favorited nearly 3,000 times, but one person took exception to the caption on the tweet. That was no Weber grill!!!
@davidphotokc That's definitely not a Weber. The dome top is too broad. Webers are more dome-like. No one leaves a @WeberGrills behind.— New York Times Lover (@NYTimesLover) January 16, 2017
What made things all the more funny was that the official Weber Twitter account responded.
@NYTimesLover @davidphotokc You are correct! Maybe that's why they left it behind?! #WeberForLife— Weber Grills (@WeberGrills) January 16, 2017
Eulitt said after posting the photo to Twitter, his phone kept pinging as it was shared.
“It sort of took a life of its own,” he said.
One Chiefs fan told Eulitt that the New York Times called it the photo of the year and that it was on Bleacher Report. The picture certainly did sum up the mood of the night.
Funny thing is, the grill was still in the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot the next day after Chiefs coach Andy Reid held a news conference. So Eulitt snapped another picture:
Update: 1:12pm, Monday. #chiefs pic.twitter.com/i7JHC23Awu— David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) January 16, 2017
The Chiefs do have a lost-and-found at Arrowhead Stadium, and it sometimes has wallets and cell phones, but apparently forgotten grills are not uncommon and most just get tossed.
Eullit said the fan who left the grill contacted him on Facebook. The fan spent a sawbuck ($10) at Wal-Mart intending to leave it behind.
The postscript to this tale: there is a Twitter account for the grill.
So this is how it feels to be used for a one night stand. #ChiefsKingdom— KC Chiefs Grill (@parkinglotgrill) January 18, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments