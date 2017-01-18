Photo of abandoned grill at Arrowhead Stadium after Chiefs’ playoff loss went viral

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City Pause

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

1:28 Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy

3:28 Danny Duffy: 'There's just no way I could think of wearing another jersey'

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB

0:33 Fight for $15 protest in KC