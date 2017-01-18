For Pete's Sake

January 18, 2017 2:45 PM

Photo of abandoned grill at Arrowhead Stadium after Chiefs’ playoff loss went viral

The photo perfectly captured the feeling of Chiefs fans.

After the Chiefs lost 18-16 to the Steelers in Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game, Kansas City Star photojournalist Dave Eulitt snapped this gem:

The photo was liked or favorited nearly 3,000 times, but one person took exception to the caption on the tweet. That was no Weber grill!!!

What made things all the more funny was that the official Weber Twitter account responded.

Eulitt said after posting the photo to Twitter, his phone kept pinging as it was shared.

“It sort of took a life of its own,” he said.

One Chiefs fan told Eulitt that the New York Times called it the photo of the year and that it was on Bleacher Report. The picture certainly did sum up the mood of the night.

Funny thing is, the grill was still in the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot the next day after Chiefs coach Andy Reid held a news conference. So Eulitt snapped another picture:

The Chiefs do have a lost-and-found at Arrowhead Stadium, and it sometimes has wallets and cell phones, but apparently forgotten grills are not uncommon and most just get tossed.

Eullit said the fan who left the grill contacted him on Facebook. The fan spent a sawbuck ($10) at Wal-Mart intending to leave it behind.

The postscript to this tale: there is a Twitter account for the grill.

Chiefs players pack up lockers at end of season

Kansas City Chiefs players were in the locker room on Monday to pack up their belongings following the season-ending 18-16 loss to the Steelers in an AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday night at Arrowhead.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
 

