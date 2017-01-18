For Pete's Sake

Royals players have been busy preparing for 2017 season

The Royals players have been busy this offseason.

Since the end of the 2016 season, many of the Royals have shared videos or photos of themselves working out in preparation for 2017. That includes Salvador Perez, Eric Hosmer, Alcides Escobar, Christian Colon and new Royals outfielder Jorge Soler.

Pitchers and catchers report to Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 14, position players report three days after that and the first full workout will be held on Feb. 18.

Just a few days ago, Torque Performance + Fitness shared this video of infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield doing a 510-pound deadlift:

Here are some of the other videos that the Royals players have shared on social media:

 

#2017 @amadorarias_

A video posted by Salvador Perez (@salvadorp13) on

 

Getting it in at @chamberfitness with the best in the biz! Scottie boy! @foresmanscott

A photo posted by Eric Hosmer (@hosmer305) on

 

A video posted by Jorge Soler (@jorgesoler12) on

 

2017 #barnone

A photo posted by Christian Colón (@christiancolon24) on

 

2017 vamos arriba @miggy24

A video posted by ALCIDES ESCOBAR 2 (@alcidesescobar2) on

 

gloria a dios

A video posted by Salvador Perez (@salvadorp13) on

 

These boys working! @chamberfitness @foresmanscott @jcsulbaran @adrian_nieto17

A photo posted by Eric Hosmer (@hosmer305) on

 

Mejorando la agilidad

A video posted by Jorge Soler (@jorgesoler12) on

 

Let&#39;s go 2017 @kcroyals

A video posted by ALCIDES ESCOBAR 2 (@alcidesescobar2) on

 

Enfocado #2017 #newseason

A video posted by Salvador Perez (@salvadorp13) on

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

