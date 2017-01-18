Royals players have been busy preparing for 2017 season

The Royals players have been busy this offseason.
Since the end of the 2016 season, many of the Royals have shared videos or photos of themselves working out in preparation for 2017. That includes Salvador Perez, Eric Hosmer, Alcides Escobar, Christian Colon and new Royals outfielder Jorge Soler.
Pitchers and catchers report to Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 14, position players report three days after that and the first full workout will be held on Feb. 18.
Just a few days ago, Torque Performance + Fitness shared this video of infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield doing a 510-pound deadlift:
@WhitMerrifield gearing up for the 2017 season here nailing a 510lb deadlift pic.twitter.com/x0564kOttI— Torque Performance (@TorqueFitness_) January 15, 2017
Here are some of the other videos that the Royals players have shared on social media:
Wearing my @TrainingMask in Arizona right now to get my 2017 started!— Kelvin Herrera (@KelvinHerrera40) January 16, 2017
⚾️ pic.twitter.com/d98nj7tBfT
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments