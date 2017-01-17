Danny Duffy’s bear suit: The backstory and its possible future

It’s the stuff of legends in Kansas City.
Royals left-hander Danny Duffy’s interview with Fox Sports Kansas City’s Joel Goldberg in the clubhouse after Kansas City clinched the American League Central title would be largely forgotten by now if not for one thing.
The Bear Suit.
I talked with Duffy, who signed a five-year contract with the Royals on Monday, back in November while he and other Royals employees were volunteering at the KC Pet Project. Duffy explained why he acquired the suit.
“It was on one of my favorite shows back in the day when I was younger, ‘Workaholics,’ and I had to pick it up,” Duffy said.
The character Blake Henderson wore the bear suit on the show, and Duffy said he bought his online (on Amazon).
The suit is at Duffy’s home, but he said it will be brought out if the Royals make it back to the postseason.
“Yeah, it’s a tradition, man,” Duffy said. “You’ve got to, right? You can’t fix what’s not broken. Next time we get out there, absolutely. Next time we do something cool or clinch a spot, then I think you’ll see it again.”
Here’s the thing though: How do you clean a bear suit? Turns out that Duffy hasn’t cleaned it.
“No, it still smells like old champagne,” Duffy said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
