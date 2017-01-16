For Pete's Sake

January 16, 2017 1:12 PM

Gnar! Royals fans are thrilled about Danny Duffy’s contract extension

By Pete Grathoff

The timing couldn’t have been better.

One day after a deflating Chiefs playoff loss, the Royals agreed to a new contract with left-hander Danny Duffy.

Fans were thrilled.

