January 16, 2017 12:23 PM

Foot Locker had a funny response to Travis Kelce’s postgame rant

By Pete Grathoff

Kudos to Foot Locker for recognizing this opportunity.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made waves when he said the referee in Sunday night’s Divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers wasn’t even good enough to work at a Foot Locker.

Kelce was furious about a holding call on teammate Eric Fisher that negated a game-tying two-point conversion, and he let loose.

On Monday, Foot Locker responded with a funny tweet about Kelce’s comment about the company:

