Poll: Was this holding call on Chiefs’ Eric Fisher the right call?

This is arguably one of the most controversial calls in Chiefs history. But was it the right call?
Chiefs lineman Eric Fisher was called for holding the Steelers’ James Harrison on a two-point conversion try late in Sunday night’s AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs had converted, but it was wiped out by the penalty. The second attempt was no good and the Chiefs lost 18-16. Take a look:
What do you think?
Vote in our poll below and feel free to leave a comment as well:
