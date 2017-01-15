For Pete's Sake

January 15, 2017

Some upset Chiefs fans are tweeting at a meteorologist named Eric Fisher

Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher had a rough game Sunday night in the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was beaten numerous times by Pittsburgh’s James Harrison, then was flagged for holding on a two-point conversion when the Chiefs appeared to tie the game. Instead, the Chiefs missed the ensuing attempt and lost 18-16.

So some Chiefs fans on Twitter wanted to let Fisher know they were not happy. Instead, meteorologist Eric Fisher, who works for CBS Boston, received some of that heat*.

*Hey, after the ice storm wasn’t as bad as feared, at least Fisher isn’t a meteorologist in Kansas City

Fisher the meteorologist has a Twitter handle of @ericfisher.

Fisher the meteorologist did keep his sense of humor:

UPDATE: Former Missouri offensive lineman Elvis Fisher also was mistaken for the Chiefs’ Fisher.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

