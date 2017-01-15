Some upset Chiefs fans are tweeting at a meteorologist named Eric Fisher

Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher had a rough game Sunday night in the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was beaten numerous times by Pittsburgh’s James Harrison, then was flagged for holding on a two-point conversion when the Chiefs appeared to tie the game. Instead, the Chiefs missed the ensuing attempt and lost 18-16.
So some Chiefs fans on Twitter wanted to let Fisher know they were not happy. Instead, meteorologist Eric Fisher, who works for CBS Boston, received some of that heat*.
*Hey, after the ice storm wasn’t as bad as feared, at least Fisher isn’t a meteorologist in Kansas City
Fisher the meteorologist has a Twitter handle of @ericfisher.
RIP my mentions. #WrongEricFisher #NFLPlayoffs— Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 16, 2017
If you are a meteorologist and think hate mail can be rough sometimes, try being an athlete. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/WlHGSu56by— Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 16, 2017
Not sure if I'd hate more to be the Chief's Eric Fisher right now, or the @ericfisher people keep thinking is the Chief's Eric Fisher.— Jonathan Haile (@JonHailePR) January 16, 2017
Fisher the meteorologist did keep his sense of humor:
@ericfisher it says in your bio you are indeed a Chief— Chet Steadman (@seanlutes) January 16, 2017
This is fair. https://t.co/4u8QoYqMva— Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 16, 2017
UPDATE: Former Missouri offensive lineman Elvis Fisher also was mistaken for the Chiefs’ Fisher.
Life long KC fan saying I played horrible tonight... LOL... #6thYearProblems https://t.co/XdYAFsqZaS— Elvis Fisher (@ElvisFisher72) January 16, 2017
