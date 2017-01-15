For Chiefs fans, playoff loss leaves them with an all-too-familiar feeling

It happened again.
The Chiefs’ playoff hopes were dashed with another loss in an AFC Divisional playoff game, as they lost 18-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
For Chiefs fans, it was a sadly familiar feeling.
And that is life as a Chiefs fan. Just a kick in the nuts in the playoffs every single time.— Brad Hope (@Brad_Hope) January 16, 2017
And the Chiefs have not won a home playoff game since Arrowhead had AstroTurf— Brandon H. (@BHIndepMO) January 16, 2017
As a Chiefs fan you have to remember to never get your hopes up, especially during the playoffs.— Sydney Shaw (@SydneyShaw20) January 16, 2017
And my heart just shattered.— Chiefs360 (@Chiefs360) January 16, 2017
Ball game. Chiefs beat themselves. It's their own fault. Dropped balls. Stupid penalties. Chiefs fault— Blake Wiltgen (@bwiltgen83) January 16, 2017
Chiefs beat themselves. Too many missed TD opportunities from Alex Smith smh.. Let the Steelers field Goal kicker beat em smh— Bobby Mercer (@___thc__) January 16, 2017
Chiefs are a bed time story same thing every time— Alex Delich (@Delich21) January 16, 2017
Way too many self inflicted errors for the Chiefs tonight. Drops, penalties, blown timeouts, missed reads. They beat themselves.— Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) January 16, 2017
Thanks for nothing, Chiefs. Ugh.— Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) January 16, 2017
Our entire team and coaching staff blew this one. Thanks for nothing as usual @Chiefs.— Sarcastic Prick (@RichieIsBack) January 16, 2017
If you are an old #Chiefs fan, this feeling is so familiar. #Dejavu #Chiefs— Jay C. (@cabo1130) January 16, 2017
Just got beat by a team who didn't score a TD. #CHIEFS— Tim Brady (@BogeyBrady) January 16, 2017
Welp #chiefs did it in chiefs fashion— Derek Miller (@dmill4realdude) January 16, 2017
And the @Chiefs do what the Chiefs do best in the playoffs. Lose. Even better, they lost to a team that didn't get in the endzone.— Korby L. Rhodes (@RhodeysRoost) January 16, 2017
About the most Chiefs loss ever. D kept THOSE 3 from getting a TD but offense has 0 urgency and a holding call to lose. Yep thats the Chiefs— Kyle Fisher (@TheKyleFisher) January 16, 2017
https://twitter.com/CrossMeOut1611/status/820848490876203009
Hey Chiefs this was the most optimism I've had sine u lost to Harbaugh Let me know when you finally have a QB that can help you win #chiefs— Jeff Crawford (@jdcraw82) January 16, 2017
Bad drops, bad penalties, D on the field too much, bad clock management, all adds up to what might have been for the #Chiefs— Chris Coleman (@Cscoleman1) January 16, 2017
Another heartbreak in Kansas City with #Chiefs! Can't say I'm used to it but too accustomed to seeing it . @TerezPaylor @bobfescoe— Tom (@UnspunRides) January 16, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments