January 15, 2017 10:28 PM

For Chiefs fans, playoff loss leaves them with an all-too-familiar feeling

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

It happened again.

The Chiefs’ playoff hopes were dashed with another loss in an AFC Divisional playoff game, as they lost 18-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

For Chiefs fans, it was a sadly familiar feeling.

https://twitter.com/CrossMeOut1611/status/820848490876203009

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

