Todd Haley is taking a beating from Steelers fans

It’s not often you can be happy to be trailing at halftime, but you could make a case for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs were down 12-7 at halftime of AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday night against the Steelers, but Pittsburgh dominated in time of possession (20:15 to 9:45) and yards gained (275 to 106). The Chiefs’ Eric Berry intercepted a pass in the end zone and Marcus Peters made a nice breakup of a pass in the end zone also.
Still, Steelers fans were not happy with offensive coordinator Todd Haley, the former Chiefs head coach.
I'm sorry but there's a reason Todd Haley isn't a head coach anymore. You're near the goal line and throw it? Give it to bell!— donnie quillen (@quillen22) January 16, 2017
@SteelersKillerB Bc Todd Haley is the OC. They didn't learn from watching Dallas earlier. When you have an elite back dominating: Feed him.— Daniel Smith (@DanielJSmithHI) January 16, 2017
I hate Todd Haley. Someone give him a job so he can leave the Steelers. Please and Thank you— Michaela (@micspeca14) January 16, 2017
Steelers need to fire Todd Haley. There's no reason that we can't score a TD with all of the weapons we have— Dalton Rushing (@DRushingNC) January 16, 2017
Beating a team to death, but one touchdown away from losing. #ToddHaley— WVU #10 #18 (@TheBenBoothShow) January 16, 2017
KC not even stopping us it's Todd Haley playcalls smh— Al-Chan Ming (@LeVrai_Conteur) January 16, 2017
And Todd Haley you bum— austin (@_A_Snyder52) January 16, 2017
Why does Todd Haley hate points?— Jesse Pound (@jesserpound) January 16, 2017
Lol didn't even throw it to the end zone. Classic Todd Haley— Matt Wilkes (@MWilkesOSU) January 16, 2017
@Dwinsgames Todd Haley playcalling inside the 10 is really bad. He is an idiot.— woosh (@walshjoey4) January 16, 2017
Can we fire Todd Haley?— Chrystyna (@iChrystyna) January 16, 2017
