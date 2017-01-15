For Pete's Sake

January 15, 2017 8:52 PM

Todd Haley is taking a beating from Steelers fans

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

It’s not often you can be happy to be trailing at halftime, but you could make a case for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs were down 12-7 at halftime of AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday night against the Steelers, but Pittsburgh dominated in time of possession (20:15 to 9:45) and yards gained (275 to 106). The Chiefs’ Eric Berry intercepted a pass in the end zone and Marcus Peters made a nice breakup of a pass in the end zone also.

Still, Steelers fans were not happy with offensive coordinator Todd Haley, the former Chiefs head coach.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

For Pete's Sake

