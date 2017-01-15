Chiefs’ well-wishers include actors, sports teams and politicians

Before kickoff of the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, a lot of KC fans sent best-wishes.
The list included actors, a governor, other KC sports teams and more. Here is who
Go, @Chiefs !!!!— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) January 15, 2017
Let's get it, @Chiefs! #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/MQuylbxM7U— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 15, 2017
Dear #ChiefsKingdom,— Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) January 15, 2017
Be safe and drive slow to tonight's game. If you're there, be loud and hit hard. Go @Chiefs!
Good luck to the Kansas City @Chiefs who begin their run to the #SuperBowl tonight at Arrowhead! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/7XpDo3QndG— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) January 15, 2017
#chiefskingdom @Chiefs @ChiefsPR @ChiefsCheer let's go CHAMPS! Be safe getting to the game. pic.twitter.com/oBxBgf0YA4— David Koechner (@DavidKoechner) January 15, 2017
One of these guys is really happy to be in this picture. Go Chiefs! from the set of @NBCChicagoFire #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/p1jee6Px20— Randy Flagler (@randyflagler) January 13, 2017
It doesn't get anymore Arrowhead than this. Let's go @Chiefs! #ChiefsKingdom #SNFonNBC #PITvsKC #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/LzVHsi3I3p— Kelly's Westport Inn (@KellysBarKC) January 15, 2017
Good luck to our friends @Chiefs as they take on the @steelers tonight! #ChiefsKingdom #KCFW pic.twitter.com/rtVoFo2pBW— KC Fashion Week (@KC_fashionweek) January 15, 2017
Im not at @Chiefs game today.I'm not happy about it. Potential bad weather and work tom kept me in LA.— Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) January 15, 2017
Please be loud for me #chiefskingdom
Okay. It's on now. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/9v2BKNThBh— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) January 15, 2017
Only at a @chiefs game can you tailgate with the coach. pic.twitter.com/L7KvXmv6uE— Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) January 15, 2017
