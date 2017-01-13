Yes, Melissa Etheridge did write a love song about the Chiefs’ Alex Smith

Singer/song writer Melissa Etheridge grew up in Leavenworth, so it should come as no surprise that she is a big Chiefs fan.
How big? Well, she penned a love song about Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith. Now, you might know that Etheridge is a lesbian, but she did perform her song, “Alex Smith, I Love You” while on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network on Friday.
In the song, Etheridge also mentions Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Eric Berry, Justin Houston and Andy Reid, as well as a “Hungry Pig.” You know that’s a reference to Dontari Poe, right?
Here is @metheridge’s song for @Chiefs QB Alex Smith. #GMFB https://t.co/OoYsfVywiT— GMFB (@gmfb) January 13, 2017
Etheridge also talked about her love for the Chiefs:
.@metheridge joined the show today to discuss her @Chiefs fandom! #GMFB https://t.co/aFxZj34ilf— GMFB (@gmfb) January 13, 2017
