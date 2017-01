Yes, Melissa Etheridge did write a love song about the Chiefs’ Alex Smith

1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads Pause

0:39 Marty Schottenheimer reflects on his time with the Chiefs

1:38 Kansas City prepares for possible 'ice-mageddon'

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis

3:50 Full court press: Meet the crew that keeps the Jayhawks ready for action

2:14 The legacy of Marty Schottenheimer's Chiefs defense

2:33 KC synchronized skating team rehearses for national championship opening ceremony

0:49 What to pack in your winter vehicle safety kit

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck