For Pete's Sake

January 13, 2017 8:18 AM

LA Kings take shot at city of St. Louis about the NFL

By Pete Grathoff

The Los Angeles Kings knocked off the St. Blues 5-1 on Thursday night, and took a shot at the entire city of St. Louis via one tweet.

The game was played hours after the Chargers officially moved to LA, giving the city two NFL teams. Well, given the Rams and Chargers lack of success, perhaps I should say two “teams.”

After the Kings grabbed a 2-0 lead in Thursday, their official Twitter feed noted the score and that St. Louis had lost the Rams after the 2015 season.

That’s harsh, right? Some St. Louis fans were not happy, but the Kings were not backing down.

Pete Grathoff: @pgrathoff

