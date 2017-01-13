LA Kings take shot at city of St. Louis about the NFL

The Los Angeles Kings knocked off the St. Blues 5-1 on Thursday night, and took a shot at the entire city of St. Louis via one tweet.
The game was played hours after the Chargers officially moved to LA, giving the city two NFL teams. Well, given the Rams and Chargers lack of success, perhaps I should say two “teams.”
After the Kings grabbed a 2-0 lead in Thursday, their official Twitter feed noted the score and that St. Louis had lost the Rams after the 2015 season.
Los Angeles now leads St. Louis 2-0.— #LAKings (@LAKings) January 13, 2017
...both in this game and in professional football teams.
That’s harsh, right? Some St. Louis fans were not happy, but the Kings were not backing down.
@MinnerArena and it's only the 2nd period!!!— #LAKings (@LAKings) January 13, 2017
Have fun with your other crappy sports teams @LAKings let me know when you actually win something with them pic.twitter.com/OSQGsm9vlC— Alex Dorsey (@Alex14999) January 13, 2017
@Alex14999 thanks Alex! Will do!— #LAKings (@LAKings) January 13, 2017
