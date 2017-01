New menu items for Chiefs playoff game includes a mac ‘n’ cheese and burnt ends combo

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck Pause

5:21 Chiefs game plan: Terez A. Paylor previews the AFC Divisional playoff

1:51 Meet 9-year-old British boy Alex Goodwin's surgeon

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

1:51 Trump CIA pick Mike Pompeo lists Russia as a threat during confirmation hearing

1:00 Kansas City motorist shot while trying to give money to homeless man

1:42 Crowd amazed as bridge hits icy waters of Missouri River

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt