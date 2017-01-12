New menu items for Chiefs playoff game includes a mac ‘n’ cheese and burnt ends combo

If the Chiefs end Sunday’s playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the victory formation, will fans at Arrowhead Stadium eat The Victory Formation?
Well, fans will have just that chance.
Ahead of the AFC Divisional playoff game, Aramark announced that there will be two new menu items at Arrowhead: The Victory Formation and the Mac Shack Sausage Stack.
Here’s a bit more on both:
Mac Shack Sausage Stack
It’s described as: split smoked sausage, topped with three cheese mac, burnt ends and Bruschetta tomatoes.*
*Hmmmm. Macaroni and cheese and burnt ends? I’m not so sure about that.
We're excited to share two NEW menu items at Arrowhead for @Chiefs playoffs! Introducing The Victory Formation & The Mac Shack Sausage Stack pic.twitter.com/hizbePnBSA— Aramark Sports (@AramarkSports) January 11, 2017
The Victory Formation
Here’s that description: Gruyere bread pudding, smoked Gouda, barbecue chicken and roasted red pepper relish.
Available at Steelers @ Chiefs game this weekend (H/T @stadiyums) pic.twitter.com/KB3mq5E576— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 12, 2017
