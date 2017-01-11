For Pete's Sake

Watch as Chiefs get Arrowhead Stadium field ready for playoff game

We are less than 96 hours away from kickoff of the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Are you ready? Well, the field is just about ready.

As The Star reported on Monday, the Chiefs recently decided to re-sod the inside of the field, just outside the numbers.

“The addition of the heated field has really helped us keep a great grass surface,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said at a news conference. “We felt like we could have got through it without actually re-sodding, but we wanted to make sure that we put the best possible field out there for this playoff game.”

The team shared a video of the re-sodding process:

On Wednesday, The Star’s David Eulitt took a few photos of the field and shared them on Twitter. Take note of the playoff logo.

With the weekend forecast of ice, ice and more ice, it will be interesting to see how the field holds up.

