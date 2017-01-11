For Pete's Sake

January 11, 2017 8:03 AM

After West Virginia beat Baylor, fans sang ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ on the court

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

No matter which side of the ongoing debate about fans rushing the court (or field) after a game you are on, this was a cool moment on Tuesday night in Morgantown, W.Va.

After No. 10 West Virginia crushed No. 1 Baylor 89-68, Mountaineers fans rushed the court and ... sang. Naturally, they belted out the theme song of the state, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by the late John Denver.

“From the players to the managers, there was nobody in our locker room that didn’t think we should win,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins told reporters after the game. “My hope is we get to the point where it’s expected rather than celebrating.”

But even Huggy should be able to admit this was kind of cool.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

View more video

Sports Videos