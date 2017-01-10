Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

You’ve seen him run the football, catch a pass and throw one, too.
But does Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe have skills with a basketball? What a silly question. The 6-foot-3, 346-pound Poe spent some time at Fairmount Elementary School in Independence with Chris “Handles” Franklin and Devan “Beast” Douglas of the Harlem Globetrotters.
They showed off some great basketball skills and talked to a group of more than 300 students about bullying prevention. While Franklin and Douglas are the stars, but Poe does well with a basketball ... or even two.
The Globetrotters will be in the Kansas City area later this month. They play games at the Sprint Center on Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and will be at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence for a 2 p.m. game on Jan. 29.
For information on tickets, go to www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com/kc.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
