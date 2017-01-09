Watch Nevada basketball team erase a 14-point deficit in final 70 seconds of game

Well, this is ridiculous. Specifically, this is a collection of some of the most ridiculous three-pointers made in a frenzy comeback.
On Saturday, Nevada got a 105-104 overtime victory at New Mexico, even though the Wolfpack trailed by 25 points at one point.
Heck, Nevada was down by 14 with 1:10 left in the game and rallied to force overtime. How did the Wolfpack do it? Crazy three-point shots and a bunch of missed free throws by the Lobos. Never underestimate the power of missed free throws.
Take a look at the comeback thanks to the March Madness 2017 video:
Nevada trailed New Mexico 90-76 with just over a minute left last night. What happened next was one of the most insane comebacks you'll see. pic.twitter.com/PEqe0wmbqK— March Madness 2017 (@Madness2017) January 8, 2017
“It’s the greatest win I’ve ever been a part of,” Nevada coach Eric Musselman told the Associated Press.
The AP reported that the 25-point comeback tied for the eighth largest second-half deficit overcome to win a game in NCAA history.
“You never know what can happen,” Nevada’s Jordan Caroline told the AP. “Keep playing. Keep scrapping. Keep fighting. And I felt like we showed great resilience as a team and perseverance and toughness.”
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments