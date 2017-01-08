Steelers fans are certain their team will crush the Chiefs again

For Pete's Sake

It’s been 98 days since that game.

On Oct. 2, the Chiefs were thumped 43-14 by the Steelers in a game that wasn’t as close as the scored indicated. But that contest was at Pittsburgh, so when the Steelers come to Arrowhead Stadium for a Divisional playoff game this Sunday, things will be different.

Right? That’s what Chiefs fans hope.

Well, a lot of Steelers fans are sure their team will win again.

