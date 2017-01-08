Steelers fans are certain their team will crush the Chiefs again

It’s been 98 days since that game.
On Oct. 2, the Chiefs were thumped 43-14 by the Steelers in a game that wasn’t as close as the scored indicated. But that contest was at Pittsburgh, so when the Steelers come to Arrowhead Stadium for a Divisional playoff game this Sunday, things will be different.
Right? That’s what Chiefs fans hope.
Well, a lot of Steelers fans are sure their team will win again.
What happened last time the Steelers played the Chiefs this season? #HereWeGo— Steelers 12-5 (@Nate_Castillo5) January 8, 2017
@steelers let's give em another butt whoopin— Ol' Griff (@gmaxwell6) January 8, 2017
Regular season we (Steelers) beat the Chiefs 43-14.... I'm not concerned for next week#HereWeGo— Bre (@Easyas12Bre) January 8, 2017
Easy money. Chiefs beatdown coming. #steelernation #stairwaytoseven — watching Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers— Sita Ripley (@mrbelieveitorna) January 8, 2017
The Chiefs can't hang with the Steelers Big B's!— Chin-Boogie (@ThatBoy_Chinn) January 8, 2017
Awesome win @steelers !! :) Next stop, Kansas City!! The Chiefs better be ready for the Steel Curtain.— PghSpdRcr1102 (@LeslieFarley) January 8, 2017
@steelers Great job #Steelers You made me proud today!! Let's get those Chiefs next!! #HereWeGo— Kitty (@Kittymay1698) January 8, 2017
If we play the Chiefs like we played tonight then we win easily!!#Steelers #SteelersNation #MIAvsPIT @SkySportsNFL #HereWeGo #NFLPlayoffs— Adam Zimmer (@AdamDZimmer) January 8, 2017
Patriots will beat the Texans & the Steelers will beat the Chiefs... THEN the Steelers can kick some Patriots ass #HereWeGo— jada enderson (@jadaenderson22) January 8, 2017
We see you, @Chiefs. #HereWeGo #Steelers #StairwayToSeven pic.twitter.com/bAhekDUfpt— Zach White (@ztwhite23) January 8, 2017
@Clown2317 @ChiefsReporter @Chiefs No match 43-14— MutLife (@FrostedFlakes86) January 8, 2017
Get ready @Chiefs . One more quarter til the Steel City runs wild on you. #StairwayToSeven— Rey Bashon (@TheReyBashon) January 8, 2017
Just hoping the @steelers can take it to the @Chiefs like they did last time #HereWeGo— Brennan Schall (@B_Schall19) January 8, 2017
It's over! Bring on the Chiefs #HereWeGo #JuiceIsLoose #Steelers #TerribleTowels #StairwayToSeven #BenBeingBen— ALEXXX (@ajendler12) January 8, 2017
Yes !!!! Congratulations @steelers !!! Great performance today !!! @Chiefs we wait you ! #NFLPlayoffs #HereWeGo— ⭐️Romain Erard⭐️ (@17Rmn) January 8, 2017
I understand it's the playoffs BUT, let's not forget the Chiefs lost to the Bucs and Titans at home this season, LETS GET IT STEELERS!!!— Blake Keesey (@Stlcurtinfan) January 8, 2017
It's going to be sooooo funny when the Steelers embarrass The Chiefs Sunday— Steve Incognito (@SMorrison085) January 8, 2017
@steelers Another easy win vs the Chiefs, Then we beat the patriots. Then Falcons or Seahawks.— 83 DAYS ARIANA ❤️ (@Markey11YT) January 8, 2017
