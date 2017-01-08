One minute scouting report of Pittsburgh Steelers

The football team at Foothill High School in Palo Cedro, Calif. came forward to show appreciation for Ashley Adamietz, a senior cheerleader battling Leukemia. Each player placed an orange rose at her feet before their game on Friday, Sept. 2. Orange is the color of leukemia awareness. The full KRCR story: http://bit.ly/krcrtv
A puppy saved from a hot car at a Kansas City Royals game is currently at KC Pet Project. The owners have not come forward and KC Pet Project hopes a new family will adopt the puppy. The puppy met with a veterinarian and has had its vaccinations.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost had fun during his morning news conference by not answering the first several questions from Nate Bukaty, co-host of The Border Patrol program on 810 WHB Radio, before finally answering a question about the upcoming baseball games against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Video by John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star