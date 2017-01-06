Royals fans are royally bummed that Jarrod Dyson was traded

Players chosen in the 50th round of the Major League Baseball draft just aren’t expected to make it to the big leagues.
But Jarrod Dyson defied the odds. The Royals’ 50th-round pick in the 2006 draft was Dyson and he not only make it to the majors, he played a big, big part in two AL pennant championships and 2015 World Series championship team.
All along the way, the self-professed Mr. Zoombya endeared himself to fans with his joyful manner on the field.
That is why there was a flood of emotion from Royals fans when the news broke that Dyson had been traded to the Seattle Mariners on Friday for pitcher Nathan Karns.
This is but a small portion of what Royals fans shared after the trade was announced.
@Royals @mrzoombiya I'm sick about this. One of my favorite players and I've been a fan since the beginning.— Helen Sanders (@MarieLouise3) January 6, 2017
@Royals @NathanKarns My worst nightmare has come true. #nomorethatswhatspeeddo #westillhavegore— Julie (@jewels773) January 6, 2017
@Royals @mrzoombiya was my favorite Royal! I will miss seeing him play for us! pic.twitter.com/I0KPqGemQj— James Daro, Jr. (@JDAROJR) January 6, 2017
@Royals @mrzoombiya 1 of my favs of this KC team....good luck.— Steven Sugden (@SugdenSteve) January 6, 2017
@Royals @mrzoombiya NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Money Monkey (@Supply_Side_Guy) January 6, 2017
@mrzoombiya I love you— Brian (@BrianMcGannon) January 6, 2017
@mrzoombiya @Royals if you cry, I'm gonna cry— Sports Talk of KC (@SportsTalkofKC) January 6, 2017
@Royals @mrzoombiya @therealharris63 worst day of my life— Jett Simmons (@jett_simmonsMU) January 6, 2017
@mrzoombiya Nooooooo!! Aw man this makes me sad. Good Luck Dyson!! pic.twitter.com/nHisrbXYqt— #ForeverRoyal (@LJames73) January 6, 2017
@mrzoombiya you will always be FOREVER ROYAL❤️❤️❤️and a CHAMP— Danielle Perry (@daniellep2594) January 6, 2017
@mrzoombiya Love you Jarrod. Will miss you badly. Show Seattle what speed do— Zach McNulty (@mcnultyglobe) January 6, 2017
@mrzoombiya Sucks to see you go but good luck in Seattle but do us a favor and stay at first when we play you. We all know what speed do. pic.twitter.com/MetBMQjK8A— John Garcia (@KCJedi) January 6, 2017
@mrzoombiya we will miss you so much! Thanks for everything and good luck on your next Journey!— Katie Moore (@Madismommyxo) January 6, 2017
@mrzoombiya We'll miss you in KC. #Salute pic.twitter.com/Ti2PDcTqcc— Tim Campbell (@The_TimboSlice) January 6, 2017
@mrzoombiya I'm so sad— Carmen scott (@Jksrars) January 6, 2017
Jarrod Dyson has left the Royals. It's a sad day— Jake (@Threshur) January 6, 2017
