For Pete's Sake

January 6, 2017 4:41 PM

Jarrod Dyson writes two goodbye messages to Royals fans

Pete Grathoff

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarrod Dyson.

That sounds weird, right?

But Dyson was traded on Friday to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-handed pitcher Nathan Karns. Dyson, who played his entire career in the Royals organization after being picked in the 50th round of the 2006 draft, posted a pair of messages to Royals fans.

First, this is what he wrote on Instagram:

“I want to thank the whole entire #KansasCityRoyalsNationfor all the good memories and the love u guys have showed me over my years as being a royal!!! I can’t thank u guys enough #championforever”

And Dyson also took to Twitter and wrote this:

“It’s was a blessing from above to be apart of such a class act organization#KcRoyals I really enjoyed every moment I spent as a royal!!!!

“I’m going to miss u guys ‪#royalsfans I can’t think u enough for sticking with me threw the good and the bad!!!”

For Pete's Sake

