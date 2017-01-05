For Pete's Sake

January 5, 2017 3:01 PM

On a cold winter’s day, Kelvin Herrera gets Royals fans fired up for spring training

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

What a crummy winter day, wouldn’t you say?

Snowy, slick roads. Temperatures that won’t reach the 20s. A forecast that predicts single-digit temperatures on Thursday night. Is there any reason for optimism?

Well, Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera is here to say yes! It’s called baseball. Herrera tweeted this on Thursday:

Royals fans had some great responses, and it showed that they are ready for the boys of summer to return. For the record, Royals pitchers and catchers report to Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 14.

Here is what fans have tweeted back to Herrera (so far):

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

High school basketball game ends in three buzzer-beaters

View more video

Sports Videos