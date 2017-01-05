On a cold winter’s day, Kelvin Herrera gets Royals fans fired up for spring training

What a crummy winter day, wouldn’t you say?
Snowy, slick roads. Temperatures that won’t reach the 20s. A forecast that predicts single-digit temperatures on Thursday night. Is there any reason for optimism?
Well, Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera is here to say yes! It’s called baseball. Herrera tweeted this on Thursday:
On my way to #Arizona #NoOffSeason— Kelvin Herrera (@KelvinHerrera40) January 5, 2017
Where are the @Royals fans?
Royals fans had some great responses, and it showed that they are ready for the boys of summer to return. For the record, Royals pitchers and catchers report to Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 14.
Here is what fans have tweeted back to Herrera (so far):
@KelvinHerrera40 @Royals Getting ready. pic.twitter.com/GRmCZIiki4— Ethan Bryan (@Ethan_Bryan) January 5, 2017
@KelvinHerrera40 @Royals @pamala_frog2000 WOOHOO!!! I am so ready for baseball! Welcome back @KelvinHerrera40 !— Larissa Wray Tolbert (@frisitz76) January 5, 2017
@KelvinHerrera40 @Royals pic.twitter.com/gQvAn3NEei— matt harvey (@halladayfan32) January 5, 2017
@KelvinHerrera40 @Royals Already in Arizona, waiting waiting waiting for Spring Training.— Sericite (@sericite) January 5, 2017
@KelvinHerrera40 @Royals Can't wait for the season Keep putting in the work it will pay off— Joe Mazour (@mazour1975) January 5, 2017
@KelvinHerrera40 @Royals Yeah, stuck in the snow. But we're here for you Kelvin!!— Jennifer (@gingerylocks) January 5, 2017
@KelvinHerrera40 @Royals Right here braving this cold! Looking forward to the upcoming season! #bleedblue #foreverroyal— Andrea Cook (@acooktweet) January 5, 2017
@KelvinHerrera40 @Royals excited for the season to start.— Kevin Kalthoff (@KalthoffKevin) January 5, 2017
@KelvinHerrera40 @Royals Will be there March 1-5!!! See you there Kelvin!— Michael Hiatt (@Michael_Hiatt9) January 5, 2017
@KelvinHerrera40 @Royals freezing in Kansas! pic.twitter.com/PkO55QjvlZ— AD Raye (@AdinaRaye) January 5, 2017
@KelvinHerrera40 @Royals See you down there! Let's go Royals! #ForeverRoyal. ⚾— Erin Cutchen (@Catwoman2112) January 5, 2017
