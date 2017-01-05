For Pete's Sake

January 5, 2017 9:10 AM

Cleveland Browns quarterback woes mocked in funny spoof of Billy Joel song

By Pete Grathoff

Billy Joel had a hit in 1989 with the song “We Didn’t Start The Fire.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the song, it’s basically a list of historical events, pop culture and famous people from 1950 to the 1980s.

On Wednesday, “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” made a spoof video that looked at all of the quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns have had since 1999.

It’s funny.

