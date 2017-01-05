Cleveland Browns quarterback woes mocked in funny spoof of Billy Joel song

Billy Joel had a hit in 1989 with the song “We Didn’t Start The Fire.”
If you’re unfamiliar with the song, it’s basically a list of historical events, pop culture and famous people from 1950 to the 1980s.
On Wednesday, “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” made a spoof video that looked at all of the quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns have had since 1999.
It’s funny.
In honor of another horrible Browns season, Billy Joel runs through all the quarterbacks who have come and gone. pic.twitter.com/9fJb4B12np— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 4, 2017
