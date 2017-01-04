For Pete's Sake

January 4, 2017 9:30 AM

Jack Sock kissed lineswoman’s head after she was hit by an errant serve

Jack Sock is an Olympic gold-medalist, the 23rd-ranked tennis player on the planet and a Wimbledon winner in doubles and a U.S. Open winner in mixed doubles.

But more than anything, he really seems like a good guy.

Remember last year when Sock, who attended Blue Valley North High School, overruled the umpire at the Hopman Cup and said an opponent’s serve was in after it was ruled out. (Who does that?)

On Tuesday, Sock comforted a lineswoman after a serve bounced and hit her in the head at the Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia. The serve from Feliciano Lopez was measured at 204 kilometers per hour (about 127 mph).

Take a look:

The only downside was the cringeworthy call by the announcer.

By the way, Sock won 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

