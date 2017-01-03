Chiefs are team other fans should root for in the playoffs, says Sports on Earth

Yes, there is room on the bandwagon.
The Chiefs won the AFC West and will open the playoffs on Jan. 15 at Arrowhead Stadium, which has fans pretty excited. But the postseason begins on Saturday with one of the most-anticipated games in NFL history: Oakland at Houston.
Ugh. Yeah, I’m kidding. That game shapes up to be a dud.
Ahead of the start of the playoffs, the site Sports on Earth ranked each team’s “rootability ranking.”
Will Leitch writes: “The playoffs are more fun for everyone if they have a rooting interest: Every man’s gotta have a cause. … Here’s your cheering guide for the unaffiliated. If you don’t know which squad you should be pulling for, consult this cheat sheet.”
This should come as no surprise: The Patriots are ranked No. 12 and Dallas is 11th. Duh. Who wants to see those teams succeed?
But guess who is No. 1 on the list? Yes, it’s the Chiefs, who haven’t played for the NFL championship since Super Bowl IV. While the Chiefs are second seed in the AFC, Leitch said they could be a problem for the top-ranked Patriots.
“The Chiefs are the sort of methodical, don’t-make-mistakes team that can vex the Pats,” Leitch writes. “Kansas City loves its Chiefs and has had a run off success without much of a postseason breakthrough to match it. If it’s ever going to happen, this is the year.”
You can find the entire list here.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments