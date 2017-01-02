For Pete's Sake

January 2, 2017 8:01 AM

Here is how Chiefs players celebrated AFC West title on social media

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

In addition to celebrating their AFC West championship in the locker room, the Chiefs players also took to social media to share their joy.

 

Hey Dad (@dqp47), we&#39;re AFC WEST CHAMPS!!!

A photo posted by Cairo Santos (@csantos19) on

 

AFC West CHAMPS!!! #TEs #ChiefsKingdom #PlayoffAtArrowhead

A photo posted by Travis Kelce (@killatrav) on

A former Chiefs player was also thrilled that his former teammates were crowned champions:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

High school basketball game ends in three buzzer-beaters

View more video

Sports Videos