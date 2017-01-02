Here is how Chiefs players celebrated AFC West title on social media

In addition to celebrating their AFC West championship in the locker room, the Chiefs players also took to social media to share their joy.
AFC west champs! #Chiefs #Playoffs #KCvsSD pic.twitter.com/eOCYiKTNWV— Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) January 2, 2017
On célèbre la victoire! Go @Chiefs #KCChiefs @ZachFulton72 pic.twitter.com/5onbilde7z— Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) January 2, 2017
Great year with these guys! Still lots of work to do but it's been an awesome regular season! #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/sjyqlH5Qbi— Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 2, 2017
AFC WEST CHAMPS!!! #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/pdP6TWIBAU— Bubba March-Lillard (@TheMarchingJay) January 2, 2017
AFC West Champ baby ❗️— Albert Wilson II (@iThinkIsee12) January 2, 2017
Champs!! #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/JONTnprpIq— Ross Travis (@RossTravis88) January 2, 2017
AFC champs!!!— Chris Jones (@cjonesmsu96) January 2, 2017
AFC west Champs. God is good. pic.twitter.com/CE6flcej6V— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) January 2, 2017
AFC WEST CHAMPS BABY !!! Let's go !! Proud to be a Chief !! #ChiefsKingdom— Parker Ehinger (@Big_Park79) January 2, 2017
Congrats to my squad, AFC West Champs! Best RB room in the league! pic.twitter.com/vyOqLpMuGg— Jamaal Charles (@jcharles25) January 2, 2017
A former Chiefs player was also thrilled that his former teammates were crowned champions:
AFC West CHAMPS!!! #ChiefsKingdom unstoppable!— Michael DeVito (@MikeDeVito70) January 2, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments