For Pete's Sake

January 1, 2017 7:01 PM

Kansas City fans are fired up about Chiefs winning the AFC West

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

The Chiefs are AFC West champions for the first time since 2010, and fans are fired up.

A 37-27 win at San Diego on Sunday, coupled with the Denver Broncos’ 24-6 victory over the Raiders meant the Chiefs jumped ahead of Oakland in the AFC West.

Winning the West and getting the bye as the No. 2 seed in the AFC West meant everything to fans.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

High school basketball game ends in three buzzer-beaters

View more video

Sports Videos