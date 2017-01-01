Kansas City fans are fired up about Chiefs winning the AFC West

The Chiefs are AFC West champions for the first time since 2010, and fans are fired up.
A 37-27 win at San Diego on Sunday, coupled with the Denver Broncos’ 24-6 victory over the Raiders meant the Chiefs jumped ahead of Oakland in the AFC West.
Winning the West and getting the bye as the No. 2 seed in the AFC West meant everything to fans.
