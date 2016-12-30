Darren Sproles plans to retire after 2017 season

Here’s an interesting idea.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles, the former Olathe North High School and Kansas State star, told ESPN that he wants to play one more season. ESPN said Sproles is due to be paid $4 million next season (base salary), and that he is motivated to return.
“(My family) wanted me to (retire) this year,” Sproles told ESPN’s Tim McManus. “I was like, ‘Nah, I can’t. I can’t.’ The thing is, when you’re chasing that ring ... you really want to get that ring.”
I have zero idea of what the Chiefs’ plans are or what they could afford for the 2017 season, but wouldn’t it be great if Sproles finished his career playing at Arrowhead Stadium?
The Chiefs could going for a second straight Super Bowl title in 2017 or they may just be a serious contender again.
Just a thought.
Sproles is 33 and in his 11th season (he missed the 2006 season because of an injury) of what has been an amazing NFL career. Sproles is eighth in NFL history in all-purpose yards (18,975), and it’s not a stretch to think he could become the fifth player ever to reach 20,000 yards.
NFL Career All-Purpose Yards Leaders (From Pro Football Reference)
|Player
|Yards
|Jerry Rice
|23,546
|Brian Mitchell
|23,330
|Walter Payton+
|21,803
|Emmitt Smith+
|21,564
|Tim Brown+
|19,682
|Marshall Faulk+
|19,190
|Steve Smith
|19,146
|Darren Sproles
|18,975
|LaDainian Tomlinson
|18,456
|Barry Sanders+
|18,308
McManus asked Sproles if he was getting sentimental with the end of his career in sight.
“A little bit,” Sproles said, “but I feel like (after 2017) it will be time.”
You can read more from the interview with ESPN here.
