Georgia basketball team didn’t realize opponent had joined its huddle during a game

The Georgia men’s basketball team beat Auburn 96-84, but the Tigers had the play of the game.
While shooting a free throw, the Bulldogs huddled and Auburn’s T.J. Dunans kind of invited himself. But you can see Georgia’s Derek Ogbeide put his arm around Dunans.
Georgia huddled up with a player from Auburn and nobody even noticed— Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) December 30, 2016
(via @EdwardsMichaelG)pic.twitter.com/B4mePM6LU6
At the end, you can also see a Georgia assistant point out that an opponent had infiltated its ranks. Still, it was a funny moment.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
