For Pete's Sake

December 30, 2016 8:08 AM

Georgia basketball team didn’t realize opponent had joined its huddle during a game

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

The Georgia men’s basketball team beat Auburn 96-84, but the Tigers had the play of the game.

While shooting a free throw, the Bulldogs huddled and Auburn’s T.J. Dunans kind of invited himself. But you can see Georgia’s Derek Ogbeide put his arm around Dunans.

At the end, you can also see a Georgia assistant point out that an opponent had infiltated its ranks. Still, it was a funny moment.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

High school basketball game ends in three buzzer-beaters

View more video

Sports Videos