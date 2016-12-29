For Pete's Sake

December 29, 2016 1:02 PM

Two Chiefs players send sweet video message to 9-year-old cancer patient from England

By Pete Grathoff

Perhaps you’ve read or heard or seen the story about 9-year-old Alexander Goodwin, one of the bravest kids in the world.

Goodwin lives in the village of Dunton Bassett in England, which is northwest of London. He’s not at his home now, because he’s in Kansas City getting treatment for a rare bone cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma. He’s already visited with doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital and the University of Kansas Hospital.

Can you imagine going to another country for medical treatment? Can you imagine doing that as a 9-year-old?

Not me.

It is a really amazing story.

On Wednesday, Chiefs defensive linemen Rakeem Nuñez-Roches and Chris Jones sent an encouraging video message to Goodwin:

Nuñez-Roches also retweeted that message and added another bit of encouragement for Alexander:

