K-State player penalized for putting his crotch on chest of Texas A&M opponent

As you may know, Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder hates penalties. I mean, really, really hates them.
So it is likely that Snyder had a talk with Wildcats senior defensive back Donnie Starks at halftime of Wednesday’s Texas Bowl.
On the final play of the first half of what would be K-State’s 33-28 victory, Texas A&M tried a long pass that fell incomplete in the end zone.
As the ball hit the turf, Starks grabbed Aggies receiver Josh Reynolds by the helmet and the back of the jersey and twisted and threw him to the ground. While Reynolds was on his back, Starks then lowered his body toward Reynolds and, depending on your perspective, did one of three things:
a) briefly sat on Reynolds
b) put his crotch on Reynolds’ chest
c) did one of the dance moves from the Time Warp
I’ll go with the second choice, because this was more than sitting on the opponent and not quite the thrusting motion some claimed.
As you can see in the video, it was only after Starks lowered his body/crotch toward Reynolds that the flag was thrown.
Kansas State Player Flagged For Thrusting Crotch Into Texas A&M Receiver pic.twitter.com/5EFVEJHRbe— SportsCast (@SportsCast_THN) December 29, 2016
There was bad sportsmanship all around, because Reynolds threw a punch at Starks’, um, Starship Enterprise. And then Starks couldn’t fathom why the flag was thrown.
