For Pete's Sake

December 28, 2016 1:33 PM

The LSU football team ate 4,000 wings at Buffalo Wild Wings

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

The LSU football team is playing against Louisville in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31 in Orlando, Fla.

So what better place for the team to eat than at Buffalo Wild Wings? LSU got to restaurant on Tuesday, and according to The Advocate, the Tigers consumed 4,000 wings during their visit.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron declined to say how many wings he personally ate.

“A lot,” he told The Advocate. “I like wings.”

Apparently everyone on the team does.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

High school basketball game ends in three buzzer-beaters

View more video

Sports Videos