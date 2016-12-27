For Pete's Sake

December 27, 2016 9:45 AM

Dontari Poe’s TD pass is now a meme — and the Chiefs want to see more

By Pete Grathoff

Less than 48 hours later and it’s already the stuff of legends.

Dontari Poe’s touchdown pass out of the wildcat formation during the Chiefs’ 33-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday has probably been watched by every Kansas City fan at least five times.

You can argue that the play should have been called Hungry Pig Flight instead of Tebow Pop Pass, but let’s not kid ourselves: no matter the name, that play was awesome.

In fact, the image of Poe throwing the pass has become a meme, and I encourage this to continue. This could be Kansas City’s version of the Crying Jordan.

UPDATE: The Chiefs have gotten into the fun! They undoubtedly* read this blog post and have started a Poe meme contest.

*OK, probably not, but I can dream

The Chiefs’ contest started Tuesday and before long there were some great memes:

There were a couple of Uncle Rico references from the movie “Napoleon Dynamite:”

This is probably my favorite one of the bunch (so far):

