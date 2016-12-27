Dontari Poe’s TD pass is now a meme — and the Chiefs want to see more

Less than 48 hours later and it’s already the stuff of legends.
Dontari Poe’s touchdown pass out of the wildcat formation during the Chiefs’ 33-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday has probably been watched by every Kansas City fan at least five times.
You can argue that the play should have been called Hungry Pig Flight instead of Tebow Pop Pass, but let’s not kid ourselves: no matter the name, that play was awesome.
In fact, the image of Poe throwing the pass has become a meme, and I encourage this to continue. This could be Kansas City’s version of the Crying Jordan.
Poe with the jump shot Buzzer Beater #witness #MyHero pic.twitter.com/2kSMVfJ64O— KC Wolf (@kcwolf) December 26, 2016
Oh my gosh reddit what have you done https://t.co/wVjBVcpVnb pic.twitter.com/4PXygINTnP— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) December 26, 2016
Space Jammed. #dontariPoe #Poe @PoeMans_dream #chiefs pic.twitter.com/DAVjvxhFEW— Alicia Marie (@KC_Goddess29) December 27, 2016
.@KCRoyalFan pic.twitter.com/CP4BM6jKDr— Conrad McGorkin (@ConradMcGorkin) December 26, 2016
Ball is life pic.twitter.com/Yc5hEzQxDt— Bryce Wood (@woodymlb4) December 26, 2016
UPDATE: The Chiefs have gotten into the fun! They undoubtedly* read this blog post and have started a Poe meme contest.
*OK, probably not, but I can dream
The Chiefs’ contest started Tuesday and before long there were some great memes:
@Chiefs #BloatedTebowPass pic.twitter.com/C6S6ZhiE1M— Alex Pierron (@AlexPierron4) December 27, 2016
I forgot the @Chiefs hashtag...I'm ashamed. #BloatedTebowPass #APoeMansHope pic.twitter.com/L1sFkkoDTC— Rob Welcher (@robwelcher) December 27, 2016
#BloatedTebowPass@Chiefs @PoeMans_dream #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/CrwplAU8Zk— Billy Wilson (@kccfan83) December 28, 2016
#BloatedTebowPass pic.twitter.com/t4VB3X6J3d— Mark Glassman (@markglassman) December 27, 2016
@Chiefs #BloatedTebowPass— tis the sEthan (@eas___) December 27, 2016
Poe-be Bryant pic.twitter.com/FVSq37euOo
dreams come true @Chiefs #BloatedTebowPass @PoeMans_dream pic.twitter.com/dsUFazahoN— Jeremy Sterling (@KansasJeremy) December 27, 2016
There were a couple of Uncle Rico references from the movie “Napoleon Dynamite:”
@Chiefs @PoeMans_dream Throwing footballs over mountains! #BloatedTebowPass pic.twitter.com/UfOKgT6QiS— spiderwomn69 (@spiderwomn69) December 27, 2016
Dontari Poe is throwing over them mountains. #BloatedTebowPass #ChiefsKingdom @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/VHNfd5QuNl— ÐΛЛłΞŁ ÐЯΛКΞ (@DanielScott_15) December 27, 2016
This is probably my favorite one of the bunch (so far):
When Mom puts the treats on the top shelf. #BloatedTebowPass #ChiefsKingdom @Chiefs @PoeMans_dream pic.twitter.com/QXHOHlSsg6— Chiefin' Penguin (@behold_this) December 27, 2016
